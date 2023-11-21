Low hanging cloud, fog disrupts flights

Wellington Airport says at least 24 flights have been disrupted by low hanging cloud so far today.

Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Golden Bay Air have cancelled several regional flights, including at least one from Timaru, today.

Other flights have been delayed or diverted, including some flights from Christchurch to Wellington.

It is the third day in a row there has been disruption at Wellington Airport.

On Sunday, 35 flights were cancelled after a low fog rolled in.

The disruptions continued on Monday with the weather leaving a number of Air New Zealand aircraft out of place.

Several flights were cancelled and passengers rebooked or credited.

Air New Zealand confirmed today that it had again cancelled several flights into and out of Wellington due to low-lying cloud.

Air NZ chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said Airways was currently upgrading its instrument landing system "which is the system that provides guidance for our pilots on their approach to land. Due to the upgrade of this system, low cloud is disrupting flights on our Q300 and ATR aircraft more than usual".

MetService said visibility at the airport Tuesday morning was up to 13km.

The forecaster said the low cloud was expected to gradually dissipate throughout the day and be clear by evening.

Wellington Airport Arrivals

From Sched. Est. Airline Flight Gate Status Gisborne 07:45 13:45 Air New Zealand NZ8507 9 Now Arrives at 13:45 New Plymouth 07:55 13:55 Air New Zealand NZ8791 Blenheim 08:00 14:15 Air New Zealand NZ8720 12 Now Arrives at 14:15 Nelson 10:45 14:40 Air New Zealand NZ8306 11 Now Arrives at 14:40 New Plymouth 11:20 14:25 Air New Zealand NZ8793 7 Now Arrives at 14:25 Hamilton 11:55 14:04 Air New Zealand NZ5817 18 Now Arrives at 14:07 Tauranga 12:15 15:20 Air New Zealand NZ5255 10 Now Arrives at 15:20 Timaru 12:30 12:30 Air New Zealand NZ8192 Cancelled Nelson 12:30 12:30 Originair OG513 20 All bags on belt 2 Queenstown 12:45 13:00 Air New Zealand NZ600 15 Now Arrives at 12:55 Christchurch 12:55 13:39 Air New Zealand NZ326 13 Diverted Sydney 13:10 12:56 Air New Zealand (INTL) NZ240 45 Palmerston Nth 13:10 13:10 Air New Zealand NZ8872 Auckland 13:10 13:43 Air New Zealand NZ425 17 Now Arrives at 13:49 Melbourne 13:35 13:31 Qantas (INTL) QF171 48 Nelson 14:05 14:05 Air New Zealand NZ8314 10 Auckland 14:20 14:40 Air New Zealand NZ429 16 Now Arrives at 14:40 Blenheim 14:30 14:30 Sounds Air S8268 3 Melbourne 14:45 14:23 Air New Zealand (INTL) NZ252 47 Brisbane 14:50 14:36 Air New Zealand (INTL) NZ272 46 Sydney 14:55 14:55 Qantas (INTL) QF161 49 Christchurch 14:55 15:10 Air New Zealand NZ360 15 Now Arrives at 15:10 Tauranga 15:05 15:05 Air New Zealand NZ8259 Cancelled Auckland 15:10 15:40 Air New Zealand NZ433 13 Now Arrives at 15:40 Brisbane 15:25 15:03 Qantas (INTL) QF355 48 Nelson 15:25 15:25 Air New Zealand NZ8312 Cancelled Hamilton 15:30 15:30 Air New Zealand NZ5819 Cancelled Napier 16:00 16:00 Air New Zealand NZ8893 Cancelled

Wellington Airport Departures