Low hanging cloud, fog disrupts flights

Wellington Airport says at least 24 flights have been disrupted by low hanging cloud so far today.
Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Golden Bay Air have cancelled several regional flights, including at least one from Timaru, today.
Other flights have been delayed or diverted, including some flights from Christchurch to Wellington.
It is the third day in a row there has been disruption at Wellington Airport.
On Sunday, 35 flights were cancelled after a low fog rolled in.
The disruptions continued on Monday with the weather leaving a number of Air New Zealand aircraft out of place.
Several flights were cancelled and passengers rebooked or credited.
Air New Zealand confirmed today that it had again cancelled several flights into and out of Wellington due to low-lying cloud.
Air NZ chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said Airways was currently upgrading its instrument landing system "which is the system that provides guidance for our pilots on their approach to land. Due to the upgrade of this system, low cloud is disrupting flights on our Q300 and ATR aircraft more than usual".
MetService said visibility at the airport Tuesday morning was up to 13km.
The forecaster said the low cloud was expected to gradually dissipate throughout the day and be clear by evening.
|From
|Sched.
|Est.
|Airline
|Flight
|Gate
|Status
|Gisborne
|07:45
|13:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8507
|9
|Now Arrives at 13:45
|New Plymouth
|07:55
|13:55
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8791
|Blenheim
|08:00
|14:15
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8720
|12
|Now Arrives at 14:15
|Nelson
|10:45
|14:40
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8306
|11
|Now Arrives at 14:40
|New Plymouth
|11:20
|14:25
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8793
|7
|Now Arrives at 14:25
|Hamilton
|11:55
|14:04
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5817
|18
|Now Arrives at 14:07
|Tauranga
|12:15
|15:20
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5255
|10
|Now Arrives at 15:20
|Timaru
|12:30
|12:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8192
|Cancelled
|Nelson
|12:30
|12:30
|Originair
|OG513
|20
|All bags on belt 2
|Queenstown
|12:45
|13:00
|Air New Zealand
|NZ600
|15
|Now Arrives at 12:55
|Christchurch
|12:55
|13:39
|Air New Zealand
|NZ326
|13
|Diverted
|Sydney
|13:10
|12:56
|Air New Zealand (INTL)
|NZ240
|45
|Palmerston Nth
|13:10
|13:10
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8872
|Auckland
|13:10
|13:43
|Air New Zealand
|NZ425
|17
|Now Arrives at 13:49
|Melbourne
|13:35
|13:31
|Qantas (INTL)
|QF171
|48
|Nelson
|14:05
|14:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8314
|10
|Auckland
|14:20
|14:40
|Air New Zealand
|NZ429
|16
|Now Arrives at 14:40
|Blenheim
|14:30
|14:30
|Sounds Air
|S8268
|3
|Melbourne
|14:45
|14:23
|Air New Zealand (INTL)
|NZ252
|47
|Brisbane
|14:50
|14:36
|Air New Zealand (INTL)
|NZ272
|46
|Sydney
|14:55
|14:55
|Qantas (INTL)
|QF161
|49
|Christchurch
|14:55
|15:10
|Air New Zealand
|NZ360
|15
|Now Arrives at 15:10
|Tauranga
|15:05
|15:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8259
|Cancelled
|Auckland
|15:10
|15:40
|Air New Zealand
|NZ433
|13
|Now Arrives at 15:40
|Brisbane
|15:25
|15:03
|Qantas (INTL)
|QF355
|48
|Nelson
|15:25
|15:25
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8312
|Cancelled
|Hamilton
|15:30
|15:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5819
|Cancelled
|Napier
|16:00
|16:00
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8893
|Cancelled
|To
|Sched.
|Est.
|Airline
|Flight
|Gate
|Status
|Auckland
|01:10
|13:10
|Jetstar
|JQ258
|Indefinite Delay
|Nelson
|12:00
|14:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8323
|9
|Now Departs at 14:05
|Auckland
|12:05
|12:55
|Jetstar
|JQ258
|22
|Go to Gate Lounge
|Hamilton
|12:30
|12:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ5812
|Cancelled
|Christchurch
|12:35
|13:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ353
|Auckland
|12:45
|13:00
|Air New Zealand
|NZ428
|Cancelled
|Blenheim
|12:50
|13:45
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8731
|Cancelled
|Blenheim
|13:00
|13:00
|Sounds Air
|S8269
|3
|Delayed
|Nelson
|13:00
|17:30
|Originair
|OG514
|20
|Delayed Until 17:30
|Nelson
|13:05
|13:05
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8309
|Cancelled
|Auckland
|13:10
|13:10
|Jetstar
|JQ258
|Indefinite Delay
|Napier
|13:30
|13:30
|Air New Zealand
|NZ8890
|Cancelled