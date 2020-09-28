Watch: Childbirth virtual reality simulations for students

Students got in some practice in Christchurch recently before they experience real life working in the health sector.

The students undertook a range of virtual reality simulations from childbirth to taking blood from life-like manikins at the Manawa simulation centre on Antigua St.

Health professionals also took part in scripted emergencies, organised by Te Papa Hauora, to improve their teamwork.

Canterbury DHB, Canterbury and Otago universities, Ara, the Defence Force and St John took part and explained how they use simulation and why this rapidly evolving field is so important.