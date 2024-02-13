$11k gold necklace stolen from mall jeweller

Pascoes jewellery store in the Golden Centre mall. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Two alleged jewellery thieves posed as customers before legging it after pocketing a $11,000 gold chain at a Dunedin jewellers.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to a theft in the Pascoes Jewellers in the Golden Centre Mall at 3.56pm yesterday.

Two men entered the store and spoke to staff members about purchasing a nine carat, 55cm gold curb link necklace valued at $10,999.

While negotiating a possible price, the men asked the sales associate about viewing a second necklace.

The 55cm gold curb link necklace believed to have been stolen.

The staff member was getting the second necklace out when one of the men picked up the first necklace and ran out of the store.

One of the men had previously been in the store making inquiries about the same gold necklace last year.

Both men were captured on CCTV and inquiries were continuing to identify the men, Sgt Lee said.

