13 new Covid cases, most in Auckland cluster

New Zealand has 13 new cases of Covid-19, including 11 in the Auckland community, just a day before the region set to drop to alert level 2.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry said 10 of the community cases were clearly epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster.

Six cases are associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church - four within the same household and two who attended church services.

Four other cases are contacts of previously reported confirmed cases.

The remaining person who has tested positive for Covid-19 is being interviewed today to determine their possible links to the cluster.

By this morning, the ministry's contact tracing team had identified 2489 close contacts of cases, of which 2425 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and ministry staff were in the process of contacting the rest.

For the period 20-26 August, 82% of close contacts were contacted and isolated within 48 hours of a case being notified, meeting the 80% target.

There are 132 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 82 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Auckland is set to move down to alert level two from level 3 at 11:59pm on Sunday.

Two new cases in managed isolation

Two new cases are in managed isolation after arriving in New Zealand from India on August 23, the ministry said.

The first is a woman aged in her 70s and the second case is a man in his 30s. They both tested positive for Covid-19 around day 3 of their time managed isolation at the Grand Millennium in Auckland.

There are 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital today; three in Auckland City, four in Middlemore, three in North Shore and one in Waikato.

Eight people are on a ward, and three are in intensive care - one each in Middlemore, North Shore and Waikato Hospital.

There are seven previously reported cases who are considered to have recovered today, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 136, plus one previously reported probable case remains active, the ministry said.

Of the 137 active cases, 20 are imported cases in managed isolation/quarantine facilities, and 117 are community cases.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 1376.

Testing

On Friday, laboratories processed 9991 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 740,321.

The Ministry of Health website has advice on where people can find testing facilities - see Assessment and testing for Covid-19.

If people develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19, they should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their doctor immediately and have a test, the ministry said.



NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 1,919,100 registered users. There have been 335,536 posters created, and 24,248,027 poster scans to date. There have been 1,901,334, manual diary entries recorded in the app.