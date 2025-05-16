13-year-old kicked in the head during park assault

The attack happened at Bathgate Park in South Dunedin. Photo: ODT Files

A 14-year-old girl allegedly punched and kicked another teenage girl in the head at a South Dunedin park before being dragged off by a member of the public.

The attack was sparked when the girl took offence to being photographed by a 13-year-old girl at Bathgate Park late yesterday afternoon.

The 14-year-old approached the girl after the photo and assaulted her, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The victim was grabbed by the hair, dragged to the ground and punched and kicked in the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A member of the public managed to drag the attacker off and called police.

The 14-year-old was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

The family of the younger girl took her to hospital to be assessed.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz