19-year-old dies playing controversial tackle game

Ryan Satterthwaite. Photo: Instagram

A teen has died after he was critically injured playing a game based on the controversial "Run It" craze with friends in Palmerston North.

He was Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, who worked at at Mainfreight Transport in Palmerston North, RNZ understands.

He suffered serious head injury when tackled, and was taken to hospital by his friends, Police Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

"Tragically, he passed away in hospital on Monday night," he said.

"This young man's death is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

"The tackle game played by the group of friends was based on a social media-driven trend, where participants compete in full-contact collisions without protective gear."

Insp Grantham said it was an impromptu game, rather than a planned event, but it did highlight concerns with safety.

"We would urge anyone thinking about taking part in a game or event like this to consider the significant safety and injury risks.

"While this is not a criminal matter, police will continue to undertake enquiries on behalf of the coroner."

Satterthwaite's friends have been paying tribute to him on social media.

"Fly in the high heavens, my beautiful brother. Love you forever and always, my boy," said one.

"Love you so much, lil bro," said another.

"Rest in paradise, my boy. Love you so much," a friend wrote on Instagram, which was echoed by a further tribute from another friend, who said: "You gave it everything."

A Mainfreight spokeswoman there said the workplace was supporting Satterthwaite's family, but she couldn't comment further on an employee.

The death comes after two men were knocked unconscious and required medical attention during a Run It Straight competition at Auckland's Trust Arena last week.

One of the two appeared to have a seizure.

The competition saw eight men put their bodies and brains on the line for $20,000 prize money.

After last week's competition, the sport has recently come under fire, with neuroscientists issuing grave warnings about the brutal sport's risk.

Chief executive of the Headway charity Stacey Mowbray told RNZ it was undoubtedly causing brain injury.

She said the format and promotion of the events appeared to exploit financially vulnerable people by offering large cash prizes.

As reported by The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand Rugby had also distanced itself from the sport, believing the sport "carried significant risk of serious injury".