91 new community Covid cases, 39 at border

There are 91 new cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community - and 39 in MIQ.

There are 10 people in hospital with the virus - the average age of patients is 54. There are no cases in ICU or HDU.

The new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, and Wellington, the Ministry of Health says.

Of the 91 new community cases, 65 are in Auckland.

"In addition, due to the Ministry's daily cut-off period for reporting, we are also announcing out-of-cycle cases for Tairāwhiti."

The latest numbers bring the seven day rolling average of community cases of 69, and the total number of active cases are 771.

The update comes as it was revealed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested negative for Covid-19.

Yesterday, 103 new community cases were reported, as well as the news that a person in their 70s had died.

The update advised 56 of the cases were in Auckland, and at least another 40 had been detected but would be included in today's numbers due to a technical glitch.

Of yesterday's 103 new cases, the ministry did not say how many had been confirmed as having the more transmissible Omicron variant.

There is usually a lag before officials can confirm this detail through whole-genome sequencing.

However, it is likely most of the cases are Omicron, considering the variant is more infectious and has rapidly become dominant wherever it has emerged.

New Zealanders have been told to expect cases to double every three days and to assume all recorded cases are Omicron.

The ministry also expected the number of cases linked to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton to continue to grow and urged all attendees to seek a test if they had not already done so.

As well as 56 in Auckland, yesterday's cases were spread throughout the country – in Northland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson-Tasman.

There were 288 cases isolating at home in Auckland, with a further 11 in hospital, with an average age of 58. None were in ICU or HDU.

Everyone in New Zealand was asked to act as if Omicron was circulating in their community.

"That means wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app, when you're out and about."

The most common early symptoms of Omicron were a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. People with these symptoms, should get a test, and stay at home until receiving a negative result.

