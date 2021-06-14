Monday, 14 June 2021

AOS called in for manhunt after crash on SH1

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    An Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Clinton.

    A police spokeswoman said they called to the single vehicle crash, about 1.15pm, today.

    The two people in the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived.

    Police remained in the area and were continuing to make enquiries to locate the people involved.

    The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution, she said. 

    Otago Daily Times

