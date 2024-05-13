Sam Cane announces All Blacks retirement

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will call time on his international career at the end of the 2024 season, and will head off to play in Japan.

New Zealand Rugby today confirmed that Cane will step away from the test arena at the end of the upcoming season, 12 years after making his international debut.

From 2025, he will take up a three-year contract with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath, where he has spent the start of 2024 on a New Zealand Rugby sabbatical.

Cane said a "good opportunity" had come his way with Suntory.

“It was something we had to seriously consider as a family due to the stage I am at in my career. It will see me through to 2027 when I’ll have my 35th birthday.

“I had to weigh up everything and, in the end, with a young family it seemed like the best decision to help set up our future. It was a very hard one because I love the teams that I represent here in New Zealand."

Having played 95 tests (27 as captain), the 32-year-old said he had decided to focus on spending more time with his family.

As planned, Cane will return home at the end of the current Japanese club season and is eligible to be selected for the All Blacks this year, giving him the chance to become the team’s 13th test centurion.

Sam Cane. File photo

“We obviously love this country, we love being around friends and family but we ultimately made the decision to sign with Suntory, which we’re really excited about. We have enjoyed our first year there and we just thought it was the best thing for our young family.”

Having made his professional debut at the age of 18, the Chiefs and Bay of Plenty flanker debuted for the All Blacks against Ireland in 2012, scoring two tries.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said he fully understood the reasons behind Cane's decision.

“The position he plays asks a lot of you mentally and physically – both of those things ramp up when you are captain. So to do what he’s done over such a long period is an incredible feat. I fully respect him taking this opportunity.”