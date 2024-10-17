Ardern receives Damehood at ceremony in Windsor Castle

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has officially been made a Dame at a ceremony in the United Kingdom.

She was appointed a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours for her services to the state, a few months after her shock resignation.

Last week, it was announced she would formally receive her damehood from Prince William at a ceremony in Windsor Castle in London.

In a social media post, Prince William and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, called her a friend, an extraordinary advocate and now a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to the State.

"It was a privilege to present you with this deserved award at Windsor today!" he wrote.

Dame Jacinda Ardern, wearing a traditional Kakahu cloak, after being made a Dame Grand Commander of the NZ Order of Merit, at Windsor Castle. Photo: Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

In a video accompanying the post, Dame Jacinda described it as a huge honour.

"I feel really humbled by the chance to be here with my family and really I see it as an acknowledgement of them and of every person I worked with, and of every person whose supported me and that includes a very large number of New Zealanders."

Dame Jacinda was in the UK for a meeting of the prince's Earthshot Prize, of which she is a trustee.

The movement behind the prize was just as important, she said.

"About telling every single person out there that we don't have to wait, for this catastrophe to happen to us, that there are things we can do and that are being done."