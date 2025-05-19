Ardern speaks at Yale University graduation

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has spoken about the power of humility that comes with "imposter syndrome", the importance of international cooperation, and the dangers of isolationism in her address at Yale University's graduation ceremony.

Ardern's speech also covered the challenges faced during her leadership and the multiple crises the world faces today - from wars, climate change, to a "decreasing regard" for civil rights and human rights - "including the right to be who you are".

Her speech was met with applause and cheers from graduates at various points, including when she spoke about New Zealand's ban of semi-automatic weapons following the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019.

Ardern told graduates that the doubt, sensitivity and humility that comes with "imposter syndrome" shouldn't be seen as weaknesses in leadership, but may have "a power of their own".

"It drives you to seek information, to listen to experts who can teach you, and advisors who can guide you," she said.

She said she was proud of how New Zealand dealt with the incursion of both Covid-19 and the cattle disease Mycoplasma Bovi, and the approach it took to listen to experts.

"I am proud that New Zealand is now on track to be the first country in the world to eradicate M.Bovis, and that our approach to Covid saved an estimated 20,000 lives," she said.

Ardern also shared her reflections on the current state of the world, and made subtle references to the challenges faced by Americans under its new leadership.

She acknowledged the the world is at an inflection point in global politics, following Covid and the economic disruption it brought.

"I understand the drive to focus in on ourselves and our own domestic challenges," she said.

Photo: YouTube / Yale University

However, Ardern stressed that what's needed to weather the storms will remain shelter, income safety, and access to health and education.

Ardern warned of isolationism being used as a political tool during these difficult times.

"In the same way that fear is a tool of politics against our long term self-interest, so is isolationism, the illusion that closing yourself off from the world somehow means you are simply prioritising your own people, because it ignores how connected we are," she said.

Ardern shared her observations of the US being "pushed and pulled" between a sense of obligation to its' own country and to the world.

She said the two are not necessarily at odds, and international cooperation based on shared values.

"Right now we need the power of your imposter syndrome, because it's also your curiosity and your humility.

"We need your sensitivity, because it's also your kindness and your empathy.

"And most of all, we need your sense of duty to your home and to others. We need all of that," she said.