Big brand hotel for Wanaka

An estimated $200 million hotel, winery and retail complex could become the first to carry a big-name international hotel brand in Wanaka.

Willowridge developer Allan Dippie said his company was seeking resource consents for the five-storey, 136-room complex, Mount Iron Resort, at the Three Parks subdivision.

Mr Dippie declined to name the brand.

"It is a big brand, well-known, household name," he said.

He hoped the Queenstown Lakes District Council would issue consent next month and public notification would not be needed.

Mr Dippie said once the consents were approved, the hotel chain would continue the development.

The complex would be built on the corner of Sir Tim Wallis Dr and Sir Cliff Skeggs Dr, in the Three Parks mixed-use business and high-density residential zone.

The development would also include conference and spa facilities, a 34-room backpackers section, a tavern, 93 car parks and bicycle parks and be surrounded by residential town houses and apartments.

Allan Dippie. Photo: ODT files

Mr Dippie said yesterday there had been some frustration in obtaining non-notified consents, but not to the same extent as fellow developer Tony Gapes.

He was referring to the Otago Daily Times report yesterday about Mr Gapes’ disappointment, expressed in emails to the council, that his Ardmore St hotel development in Wanaka’s town centre was on track to be publicly notified.

Mr Gapes’ development is now on hold, at his request.

The council’s notification decision is not due to be released until January 16.

Mr Dippie said Mr Gapes’ hotel development was a good idea and Wanaka needed more investment.

"What he is doing is important.

"The town centre and Three Parks are completely complementary," Mr Dippie said.

"I am supportive of town centre development."

Asked how he had found the consenting process, Mr Dippie said he thought in Willowridge’s case both sides could agree they could have done better but he would not complain as "we are all but there".

"Everything should be simple at Three Parks.

"It is a greenfields site. There are no affected neighbours.

"It took 11 years to get the plan change through. We have done a lot of work in advance.

"We anticipate tourism," he said.

Email chains on the council’s Edocs website reveal council planners’ concerns included potential effects from the 19.5m height of the hotel and the potential for adverse stormwater ponding and flows during heavy rain.

marjorie.cook@odt.co.nz