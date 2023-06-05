Birthday honours list

The list of people in New Zealand awarded honours this King's Birthday weekend.

A more detailed list of local recipients, or people with local connections, follows at the end of this list.

To be Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand

Queen Camilla, services to New Zealand, London.

The New Zealand Order of Merit Dame Grand Companion

Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, services to the State, Auckland.

Dames Companion

Jo Anne Brosnahan QSO, services to governance and business, Auckland.

Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO, services to health and the Pacific community, Auckland.

Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO, services to the public service and the arts, Wellington.

Knights Companion

John Stephen Kos KC, services to the judiciary and legal education, Porirua.

Selwyn Tanetoa Parata, services to Māori, Gisborne.

Wayne Ross Smith CNZM, services to rugby, Waihi Beach.

Companions

Rodney Keith Bracefield, services to search and rescue and aviation, Porirua.

Emeritus Prof Alison Marion Cree, services to herpetology, particularly tuatara, Dunedin.

Lianne Audrey Dalziel, services to local government and as a Member of Parliament, Christchurch.

Distinguished Prof Nigel Peter French, services to epidemiology, Palmerston North.

Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson, services to business, science and technology, Lower Hutt.

Dr Karen Lesley Grylls ONZM, services to choral music, Auckland.

Colin Charles James, services to journalism and public policy, Waiheke Island.

Murray Gordon McPhail, services to horticulture, Gisborne.

Samuel Kevin Prime ONZM MBE, services to Māori, the environment and health, Kawakawa.

Prof Ralph Ernest Harper Sims, services to sustainable energy research, Palmerston North.

Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing, services to haematology, Christchurch.

Dr Brian Walter Wickham, services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics, Hamilton.

Dr Richard Brice Wong She, services to burn care, Auckland.

Officers

Michael John Absolum, services to education, Warkworth.

Associate Prof Catherine Mary Andrew, nursing education, Christchurch.

Rodney David Baxter, services to youth, Wellington.

Nicholas Robert Billowes, services to education, Upper Hutt.

Owen Patrick Bosson, services to thoroughbred racing, Tuakau.

Karl Jason Chitham, services to the arts, particularly Māori art, Wellington.

Philip Maurice Clarke, services to arts governance, Auckland.

Prof Rochelle Lee Constantine, services to wildlife conservation and marine biology, Auckland.

Dr Florence Joyce Cowan, services to midwifery, Auckland.

Ria Lorraine Earp, services to health, Wellington.

Dr William John Werahiko Edwards, services to Māori health, Hāwera.

Dr Peter Flanagan, services to blood transfusion, Wellington.

Nicolas Alfred Hager, services to investigative journalism, Wellington.

Douglas Henry Hood, services to the music industry, Auckland.

Colin Tindall Jone, services to the dairy industry, Auckland.

Dr Shirley Jean Julich, services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse, Whitianga.

Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen, services to plastic and reconstructive surgery, Auckland.

Matekino Lawless QSM, services to Māori art, Rotorua.

Andrew Roy Leslie MNZM, services to sport and the community, Lower Hutt.

Christopher Whitcombe Maclean, services to conservation and publishing, Waikanae.

Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar, services to Māori and Pacific health, Palmerston North.

Sandra Marie Morris, services as an illustrator and to education, Whanganui.

Sunita Devi Narayan, services to language education and the Indian community, Wellington.

Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie, services to business and governance, Napier.

Deborah Anne Panckhurst, services to foreign affairs and Māori, Wellington.

Prof Emeritus Alison Mary Rich, services to oral pathology, Dunedin.

Jack Michael Rikihana, services to Māori, health governance and the community, Wellington.

Ms Shae Maria Ronald, services to youth, Auckland.

Bruce Ronald Russell, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Tauranga.

James Schuster, services to Māori arts and heritage preservation, Rotorua,.

Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa), services to Pacific education, Auckland.

Suzanne Findlay Sutherland, services to library and information services, Christchurch.

John Frederic Taylor, services to disabled people, Paraparaumu.

Peter John Morgan Taylor, services to business, Renwick.

Prof Lynette Joy Tippett, services to neuropsychology and people with dementia, Auckland.

Emeritus Prof David Robert Towns, services to conservation, Auckland.

Dr Christopher Howard Wearing, services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries, Auckland.

Te Maari Anahera Whare, services to Māori language education, Rotorua.

Emeritus Prof Paul Worthing Williams, services to geoscience and environmental science, Auckland.

Steven Wyn-Harris, services to the farming industry and rural communities, Waipukurau.

Honorary Officers

Meleane Pau’uvale, services to the Tongan community and education, Auckland.

Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama, services to the Muslim community and education, Christchurch.

Members

Mary Puatuki Aue, services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities, Auckland.

Ronald Tuakana Baker, services to Māori mental health, Auckland.

Shanelle Kay Barrett, services to triathlon, Taupō.

Victoria Jane Blood, services to the entertainment industry, Auckland.

Yvonne Annette Browning, services to education and youth, Invercargill.

Simon Alexander Challies, services to people with neurological conditions, Christchurch.

Kendal Judee Collins, services to youth, Auckland.

The late John Ido De Bernardo, services to the plumbing and gas industries, Wellington.

Devon Ruahei Demant, services to rugby, Auckland.

Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes, services to health and the Pacific community, Auckland.

Bryce Robert Dinneen, services to disabled people, Tauranga.

Ann Violet Dunphy, services to youth and education, Auckland.

Joy Dunsheath JP, services to human rights, women and education, Wellington.

Gerald Peter Dwyer, services to rowing, Kaiapoi.

Fa’atili Iosua Esera, services to Pacific education, Wellington.

Margaret Mary Eyre, services to business and the community, Auckland.

Toalele Len Faneva, services to Māori, Kerikeri.

Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki, services to mental health and the Pacific community, Auckland.

Loloma Foster, services to race walking, Hamilton.

David Alexander Haig, services to woodworking, Nelson.

Jeanette Sherilyn Hall, services to highland dancing, Tauranga.

Gerard Anthony Hanning, services to education and the community, Dunedin.

Michelle Louise Hooper, services to sports, Waiheke Island.

Warren Graham Jack, services to the community, Auckland.

Ian Leslie James, services to the community, Upper Hut.

Peter John Kaiser, services to education, Auckland.

Sgt Walter Wallace Kopa, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Wellington.

Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis Lewgor, services to ethnic communities, Rotorua.

Charlotte Anne Lockhart, services to business and philanthropy, Waiheke Island.

Qiane May Matata-Sipu, services to the arts, Auckland.

Stacey Victoria Mendonca, services to women, Wellington.

Lynette Evelyn Milne, services to the arts, Wānaka.

Tara Lai-Ianne Moala, services to the community and environment, Auckland.

Keni Upokotea Moeroa JP, services to the Cook Islands community, Dunedin.

Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo, services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities, Wellington.

Andrea Kate Nelson, services to sport, Auckland.

Malcolm Charles Nicolson, services to local government and the community, Kawakawa.

Barry Thomas Pickering, services to football, Lower Hutt.

Victor Lewys Pirihi, services to golf and Māori, Auckland.

Rev Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata, services to Māori and the community, Rotorua.

Helen Teiarere Rawiri, services to Māori language education, Takanini.

Christine Margaret Richardson, services to Special Olympics and the community, Wellington.

Anna Victoria Roger, services to literature, Christchurch.

Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan), services to heritage preservation and the arts, Wellington.

Amy Ella Satterthwaite, services to cricket, Prebbleton.

Derek Monty Shaw, services to the environment, local government and athletics, Nelson.

Kennedy Wailer Simon, services to rugby, Hamilton.

John Edward Sims, services to karate, Auckland.

Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith, services to the environment, Wellington.

Franklin Manu Solomon, services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education, Auckland.

Judith Anne Solomon, services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education, Auckland.

Arthur Graham Sutherland, services to outdoor education, Wanaka.

Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere, services to Māori health, Auckland.

Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale, services to Pacific health, Napier.

Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau, services to education and tourism, Auckland.

Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa, services to Māori art and heritage preservation, Te Kuiti.

Robert John Tucker, services to photography and the community, New Plymouth.

Murray Robert Warrington, services to brass bands, Napier.

David John White, services to the prevention of family violence, Matamata,

Dean Douglas Whiting, services to Māori arts, Wellington.

Jacqueline Lesly Williams, services to scouting, Levin.

June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin), services to music, Auckland.

Kenneth James Wilson, services to education, research and the economy, Wellington.

Kathryn Anne Wood, services to youth and outdoor education, Auckland.

Honorary Members

Mr Fa’amoana Ioane Luafutu, services to arts and the Pacific community, Christchurch.

Fumiyuki Saijo, services to New Zealand-Japan relations, Otaru, Japan.

Queen’s Service Medal

Heniaka August, services to Māori and the community, Porirua.

Peggy Ann Barriball JP, services to the community, Thames.

Dianne Joy Buchan JP, services to the community and environment, Ōtaki.

Colleen Helen Carr, services to the community, Lake Hāwea.

Stella Frances Cattle, services to the community and seniors, Auckland.

Venus Mary Cherrington, services to health and the community, Kaikohe.

Derek Boyd Collier JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Whitianga.

Ralph John Correa JP, services to the Indian community, Whangārei.

Lynne Cousin, services to social welfare, Wellington.

Joseph Davis, services to the Fijian community, Auckland.

Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva, services to health, Lower Hutt.

Brian Leslie Doughty, services to rural communities and outdoor recreation, Whanganui.

Richard Harold Dunkerton, services to swimming, Whangārei.

Dr Mary Angela Eastham, services to interfaith communities, Feilding.

Anthony Louis Fortune JP, services to the community, Reefton.

Catriona McDonald Foster, services to nursing, Waiheke Island, services to the community, Ohakune.

Shirley Douglas Gillard JP, services to the community, Te Aroha.

Rodney James Graham, services to the community, Ōtaki.

Kate Lorraine Hargraves, services to the community, Auckland.

James Donald Hazlett, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Naseby.

Peter Thomas Housiaux, services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo, Ōtaki.

Robin Ethnye Jackson, services to swimming, Invercargill.

Karen Desiree Knudson, services to choral music, Dunedin.

Rev Alofa Ta’ase Lale, services to the community, Dunedin.

Richard Hunter Lemon, services to the agriculture and pastoral industry, Ashburton.

Bernice Monica Lepper, services to the community and education, Alexandra.

Ngaio Patricia Lewis, services to charitable fundraising, Waiheke Island.

Diane Frances Martin JP, services to the community, Katikati.

Geoffrey William Mayal, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Kaikohe.

Karen Ann McClintock, services to the community, Timaru.

Miraka Cynthia Norgate, services to the community, Nelson.

Teremoana O Ma Hodges (Teremoana Maua-Hodges), services to sport and culture, Porirua.

Antony Mark Pettinger, services to outdoor recreation, Dunedin.

Kane Kahora Rangitonga, services to social work and the community, Te Awamutu.

Susan Reardon, services to nursing, Whangaparāoa.

Neil Alexander Robbie, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Foxton Beach.

Glenys Anne Scandrett, services to dance, Dunedin.

Kirsty Jean Sharpe JP, services to the community, Queenstown.

Stephen Garry Shaw, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey, Cromwell.

Rev Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon, services to the community, Omakau.

Ronald George Smith, services to the community and Search and Rescue, Methven.

Sylvia Mary Smith, services to netball, Morrinsville.

Dr Sivagnanaratanam Sri Ramaratnam, services to the Tamil community, Wellington.

Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson JP, services to seniors, Māori and health, Invercargill.

Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta, services to Māori and the community, Chatham Islands.

Putiani Upoko, services to the Pacific community, Auckland.

Robyn Ann van Reenen, services to the arts, Wānaka.

Jillian Helen Vincent, services to pipe bands, Christchurch.

Patricia Mavis Wyatt, services to netball, Rotorua.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force: Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe, Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes, Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini.