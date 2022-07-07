'Bloody stupid': Woman allegedly drink drives twice in one night

drink-driving_5211.jpg PHOTO: ODT FILES

A woman who was allegedly more than four times the legal limit will appear in court for a "bloody stupid" double-drip drink driving offence this morning.Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of an intoxicated woman who was seen driving at speed through the Octagon and failing to stop at red lights at 10.10pm last night.

When the woman was pulled over she recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1056mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg.

Due to the amount of alcohol in her system the woman was arrested, bailed and had her license suspended for 28 days.

Officers gave her a ride to her boyfriend’s house in North East Valley.

The woman returned to her car which had been secured in the Octagon, got in it and drove off about 1am this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When she was pulled over again she recorded a breath alcohol level of 873mcg.

The woman would appear in court today charged with driving while disqualified, breach of bail and two charges of drink driving.

She had been searched for keys when she was dropped off and it appeared the woman had taken a spare set of keys and decided to return to the Octagon for unclear reasons, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman's actions were a "bloody stupid thing to do", he said.

The incident served as a reminder that officers were out in force breath testing this week and would continue to do so with big events planned for over the weekend, Snr Sgt Bond said.

