Border worker understood to have contracted virus

bloomfield_herald_1.jpg Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield. File photo

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield is holding an unscheduled press conference today, which suggests a new case of Covid-19 has been detected outside of arrivals to New Zealand.

However, The New Zealand Herald understands that the case has been identified in a border worker and there is no evidence of community spread.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled plans to go to Dunedin today but that was forced by fog, not by Covid-19 issues. She is likely to hold a press conference later today in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health announced the unscheduled press conference this morning.

Yesterday, there were no reported community cases but seven in MIQ.

They included one person from the US, who arrived on March 22 on a direct flight and tested positive on about day 14 of their stay after contact with a positive case.

The other six cases were all from India, having all flown through the United Arab Emirates.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said officials have had a "specific look" at people coming from India given the large number of positive cases recently.

He said the CT value of the majority of people who were returning positive test results when arriving in New Zealand show that they caught the virus in transit.

Because of this, he said there were no concerns with the level of accuracy of the Covid-19 pre-departure tests in India.

A CT - cycle threshold - value is a figure indicating how much Covid-19 a person has in their body.