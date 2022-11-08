Buis murder accused named

Lance Colin Robert Moore. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The 35-year-old accused of the murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis can now be named after suppression lapsed.

Lance Colin Robert Moore, a Dunedin builder, appeared before the High Court at Dunedin this morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He will remain behind bars but counsel Kerry Cook said an electronically-monitored-bail application would be heard in a fortnight.

Police said they believed Mr Buis went to the Unity Park Lookout with an associate to meet someone on the evening of July 21, but they were met by two cars, including a red Ford Falcon, and a person they were not expecting.

Mr Buis left the car he had arrived in, and went on foot towards Eglinton Rd where he was allegedly run down by Moore.

In September, police said they had identified the driver of the Falcon which was believed to have been involved in the incident.

Moore will appear before the High Court for a case review in January.