Chance of National-Act govt slipping away: latest poll

A week out from election day, NZ First’s rise means there is now only a 13 per cent chance of National and Act forming a clear coalition, a new poll shows.

According to The New Zealand Herald's Poll of Polls, National is sitting at 35.8 per cent and Act at 10.6 per cent. Labour has 26.8 per cent, the Greens are on 12.3 per cent and Te Pāti Māori is at 2.8 per cent.

NZ First is now on 5.7 per cent - its vote could fall between 4.9 and 6.4 per cent. That means National and Act would need NZ First to form a government if it gets over the 5 per cent mark.

However, the margins remain narrow. If NZ First just misses out on hitting 5 per cent, Act and National would comfortably form a government. If the result is close, voters may not find out who the government will be until after the final vote count on November 3.

A mere 31,000 votes could be the difference in National and Act getting there alone.

National leader Christopher Luxon takes a selfie with Jayde Butturini, 12, at the riverside market in Whanganui on Saturday. Photo: NZ Herald

National's leader Christopher Luxon is campaigning in Whanganui and started his day at the riverside market.

Surrounded by a bunch of sign-holding supporters, Luxon said there was one week to go and he was ready to work hard all the way to the finish line.

But his walk was not plain sailing. The first market stall he came to was a Green Party stall, which he walked past as Green supporters called out: “Party vote Green, you can keep your $20 tax cut.”

A man then approached Luxon and criticised his tenure at as head of Air New Zealand for cutting back on regional flights. He said Luxon didn’t deserve to lead the country, and Luxon replied that he should calm down and not be so angry.

The latest Herald poll of polls shows Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens would also need leader Winston Peters and his NZ First party to form a government, but Peters and Hipkins have ruled out working with each other - although the public aren’t so sure of that.

In the latest Taxpayers’ Union - Curia poll, 1000 voters were asked whether they believed Peters when he said he would not work with Labour again. Fifty-five per cent of respondents said no, 27 per cent said yes and 17 per cent were unsure.

National leader Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour. Photo: NZ Herald

National’s campaign strategy has pivoted to urging voters to deliver a clear government by voting National.

This plea may have fallen on deaf ears, however, as National’s predicted vote in the poll of polls dropped a bit since September – from 36.1 to 35.8 per cent.

National employed former Prime Minister Sir John Key to promote that message during the week. It was expected more former National identities would do the same in the coming days.

Since Luxon said in September that he would pick up the phone to NZ First leader Winston Peters if he had to, National’s support has dipped a bit and NZ First’s support has strengthened at the expense of Act.

Luxon has repeatedly stated that he does not want to work with NZ First and his preference is for a National-Act Government.

It could mean the election outcome comes down to the special votes.

The official count for both the 2017 and 2020 elections has resulted in National having two fewer seats than expected based on just the election night count. In 2017, one seat shifted to Labour and one to the Greens, in 2020 Labour picked up one seat and so did Te Pāti Māori.

With one week of voting left, Luxon said he would be travelling around the country to reach as many people as possible in the coming week.

“We have many, many towns and cities to go to across New Zealand. Even over the last few months, we’ve just been in full-on campaign mode. We have many, many places to visit that we want to take our message to.”

The general election will be held on Saturday, October 14.