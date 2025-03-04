Date set for trial of fisherman accused of killing his wife

Robert White is accused of murdering his wife Karen. Photo: Facebook

A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing his wife in Lake Hāwea last year.

Robert White (61), fisherman, of Waimatua in Southland, appeared before Justice Dunningham in the High Court at Invercargill today.

He was charged with killing his wife, Karen Gaylene White, 60, on March 8, 2024 and had pleaded not guilty on his first appearance last month.

Family members of both parties were present during the hearing.

Justice Dunningham set a trial date for the case of April 12, 2027.

The trial was expected to take six weeks.

White was remanded on bail until his next case review hearing on May 9.