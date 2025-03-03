Samurai sword-wielding man dies after being tasered by police

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police have confirmed a man tasered after threatening an officer with a samurai sword and allegedly biting another has died.

The incident began when a police officer was allegedly bitten on the hand by the man who was a passenger in a car that had been fleeing from police.

He allegedly threatened officers with the samurai sword and bit the hand of an officer at Ōrere Point, Auckland, on Sunday afternoon.

He became unconscious after he was tasered when officers stopped the fleeing car.

Police used the taser and pepper spray on the man who became unresponsive and could not be revived.

The driver of the car surrendered.

The death has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe.

In a statement, police said the driver failed to stop for an officer who recognised the car, which was being sought as part of an ongoing investigation, on Great South Rd at 2.15pm.

The driver was followed by the police Eagle helicopter to Ōrere Point, where the car stopped on the beach about 3.20pm.

The driver of the car was taken into custody without incident, but the male passenger threatened officers with the samurai sword and bit one officer's hand.

Officers then used the taser, OC spray and a police dog unit, allowing them to take the man into custody without any further injuries to the officers.

The man was unconscious while in custody and received medical assistance. The officer who was bitten was transported to a medical centre for treatment.