Chipmunks closing down in Dunedin

    Chipmunks in Dunedin. Photo: ODT files
    Chipmunks Dunedin will close its doors for the last time next month.

    A post to its Facebook page said it had come to the end of its lease, and would be closing the doors for good on March 31.

    "Thank you to all of the children and parents who have come to party and play with us over the years, your support has been awesome.

    "While this is the end of an era, we want to focus on the good times that we have experienced with you all and are keen to enjoy our last weeks with you."

    People were encouraged to visit one last time, or book in for a Chipmunks-themed party.

    Customers who had gift vouchers, concession passes or return entry certificates could use them until the last day. 

