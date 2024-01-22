Classic car festival a big hit

A bit of blustery weather did not keep vehicle enthusiasts from flocking to a staple event of the car show scene at the weekend.

The Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival has been running for over 30 years at Cromwell"s Alpha St Recreation Reserve.

More than 740 cars and 12 motorbikes were on display, some from as far Auckland, and more than 2700 people attended the show.

Car owner Gerry Slessenger, of Oamaru, said he enjoyed his first time at the festival.

Mr Slessenger brought his 1974 Citroen GS, one of just three automatic versions in New Zealand.

"I"ve got an unusual car and I wanted to display it", Mr Slessenger said.

Oamaru car lover Gerry Slessenger, with his Citroen GS, was excited to see the more unusual cars at the Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

The Cromwell festival was a good opportunity to see some more unusual vehicles, Mr Slessenger said.

"There"s lots of beautiful cars."

Southland Ford Falcon Club life member Greg Millane said the variety of cars was a highlight of the show.

"People will come along and ... look at a car and go ‘oh wow, I used to have one of those' or 'my mum and dad had one of those'."

The success of the show was the result of the kindness and volunteer work of members of the Southern Ford Falcon Club, Mr Millane said.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz , Cadet reporter