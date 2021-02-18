Colleagues of positive Covid case all test negative

LSG Sky Chefs, based in Māngere, made the announced in a statement to media just before 10.30am. Photo: Getty Images

Staff at a South Auckland workplace where a woman tested positive for Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus.

LSG Sky Chefs, based in Māngere, made the announced in a statement to media just before 10.30am.

"A comprehensive test of all LSG Sky Chefs employees - conducted mainly on site by a task force from the local health authority - showed that no other member of the workforce is infected," a spokeswoman for the company said.

"All test results returned 100 per cent negative."

A health expert has blasted the Government's alert-level responses of the past week, saying people were confused over an inconsistent approach - and distressed at the "political theatre" of the Beehive announcements.

Aucklanders are waking up to more freedom today but the source of the latest outbreak, which now involves six confirmed community cases, remains unknown.

And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning that although the outbreak is contained, there is "every chance" more community cases will be found.

But both she, and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield, are confident the Auckland outbreak has been "contained".

However, Auckland University Professor of Medicine Des Gorman said today the Government was "all over the place" in determining the level of risk.

Asked by Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking whether the move to level 2 was the right call for Auckland, Gorman said: "It really depends upon how you view risk and what risk you're prepared to live with.

"I'd say that over the last week it's been impossible to follow the response of the Government in terms of determining what the level of risk is that they're living with.

"For example, the Ministry of Health on Saturday night decided not to tell the Government for 12 hours - for 12 hours, according to the Prime Minister - that there was an outbreak, which meant that any opportunity she had to shut down the Big Gay Out and America's Cup [on Sunday] had gone.

"You have to say that in that context, we're prepared to live with a lot of risk. And then we went to level 3, which means we're not prepared to live with any risk at all. And now we've gone to level 2, which means we're prepared to live with a modest level of risk.

"I think we're all over the place in terms of our risk acceptance.

"What's the right thing to do depends entirely on how much risk you're prepared to live with. I don't think we've sorted that basic premise out."

Gorman believed the responses were being driven by optics, not science.