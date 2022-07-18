Complaints car wreckers 'an eyesore'

A businessman says he is getting fed up with complaints his recycling business is an "eyesore".

Kiwi Auto Parts (also trading as Otago Wreckers) was opened on the site of Milton’s disused flour mill and wool processor in 2019 by owner-operator Bill Barekzai, who said that alongside continual criticism and complaints, they were regularly targeted for harassment, theft and a suspected arson attack in 2020.

Complaints — including a letter published in the Otago Daily Times — have been centred on stacked cars visible from State Highway 1 at Milton’s southern entrance, and a perceived risk of automotive fluids polluting the Tokomairiro River.

But Mr Barekzai, who hails from Afghanistan, said care was taken to avoid pollution, and he and his team were in the business of "recycling".

"We buy wrecks from all over Otago to supply secondhand parts local," he said.

"Things are tough for a lot of businesses right now but Milton is a town of opportunities. We’ve invested over $1 million here, a lot of people have been a huge help to us and we have some great relationships including seven employees with families. I think some people are always going to create conflict or complain — until they have a prang-up or want a cheap set of tyres."

Otago Regional Council (ORC) compliance manager Tami Sargeant said four complaints regarding the business had been received this year, relating to potential contamination of the Tokomairiro River, flooding risk, asbestos and traffic management issues.

However, none of those had resulted in any compliance action.

“ORC has undertaken multiple site visits to investigate the concerns and didn’t observe any contaminants entering land or water.

"ORC understands all fluids are removed from the vehicles in their workshop prior to stacking on site. Water samples from the Tokomairiro River didn’t detect any contaminants.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, was concerned about Milton’s beautification.

"If they test the water and it’s good then the problem is solved — except for it being an eyesore, which can be addressed.

Mr Barekzai said he was taking steps to address this issue.

Kiwi Auto Parts in Milton.

He said he hoped his landlord would facilitate the relocation of cars to the rear of the premises, citing a downturn in the international scrap metal market as a factor in the build-up of wrecks.

He questioned why his business was being targeted.

"The night after we had a local contractor lay 490 tonnes of gravel someone tried to burn us out," he said.

"We’ve told people who accuse us of breaking the law to contact our lawyer — nothing happens. This is an industrial zone, we’re storing stock like our neighbours in compliance with the regulations but we’re the only ones being targeted."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the council had also been contacted by residents concerned about the business complying with regulations.

"I don’t think there’s any issues with bylaws.

"The landowners have said they will get the cars relocated to the rear of the building but nothing has obviously happened."