Emergency services are working to extinguish a house fire in the Catlins.

The property is on the Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway, and was well ablaze when fire crews got there.

Tokanui firefighters were first to arrive at about 12.20pm, having received the call at about 12.08pm.

Four crews were still fighting the fire at 1.20pm.

No-one had been injured in the fire.