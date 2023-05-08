Critical injuries in Central Otago crash

Emergency services - including a rescue helicopter - at the scene of a crash near Roxburgh. Photo: Julie Asher

A person has been critically injured after a van went off the road in Central Otago.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd (State Highway 8), near the intersection with Waikaia Bush Rd, about 3.10pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter could be seen at the accident site.

The road is now closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash happened near Shingle Creek.

Two appliances and a support vehicle attended from Alexandra and Roxburgh stations.

The one person who was involved in the crash had been heavily entrapped and was extracted by firefighters.

Firefighters also cleared a landing zone for a rescue helicopter, the spokesman said.

By Oscar Francis