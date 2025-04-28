Dad's death in workplace accident leaves 'enormous hole' - family

Michael Sherry died in a workplace accident at Scott Technology last week. Photo: Supplied

A Dunedin father who died in a workplace accident last week has been remembered as a "family man" and a friend to all who met him.

On Thursday, Michael Sherry, more commonly known as "Sherry," died at Dunedin robotics company Scott Technology Ltd during a serious accident on the job.

He was today named in a death notice and a fundraising page set-up to support his surviving family.

Emergency services were called to its Dunedin facility, in Kaikorai Valley Rd, about 3.45pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating on behalf of the coroner, and a WorkSafe spokesman said they had also been notified of the death and would be investigating.

A Givealittle has been set up to support his wife and two young children, aged three and five-months old.

"A true lover of music and a friend to all who met him, Sherry’s warmth, laughter, and kindness touched countless lives.

"His sudden passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him,"

Mr Sherry was originally from Mackay, Queensland, and had "built a beautiful life with his family in Dunedin".

"Sherry’s greatest wish was to give his girls the world — to see them dream big, live fully, and know they were endlessly loved."

A Scott Technology spokeswoman confirmed to the Otago Daily Times last week that a serious accident had occurred, and one person died.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

"Our priority is supporting and protecting the family."

Mr Sherry was employed as a PLC technician at Scott Technology since September 2023.

