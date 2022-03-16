Dog killed running alongside owner's car

A dog had been killed while running alongside his owner's car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 37-year-old man was driving down John Wilson Ocean Dr while allowing his dogs to run alongside the vehicle about 10pm yesterday.

One of the man's dogs ran into the path of another vehicle travelling the opposite direction and the animal unfortunately died at the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Damage to the bumper of the oncoming vehicle was involved in the incident, he said.