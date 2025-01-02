Driver facing murder charge over policewoman's death

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming and some of the flowers laid outside her police station after her death. Photos: NZ Police / RNZ

The driver of a car that fatally hit a long-serving Nelson police officer early on New Year's Day is facing multiple serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming was one of two officers struck by a vehicle in Nelson's Buxton Square. She later died from her injuries, while her colleague Adam Ramsay remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two members of the public were also injured in this incident - one woman received a broken arm and a man who came to assist police was injured in his shoulder. A third police officer was assessed for a concussion and discharged from hospital.

Other officers and members of the public gave first aid to the victims.

Fleming and Ramsay were patrolling the square on foot about 2am, when a vehicle sped towards them and collided with them. The vehicle then turned and drove at a police car, ramming it.

The 32-year-old driver of the vehicle was tasered and arrested at the scene, and was due to appear in Nelson District Court on Friday.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said this was a "unprovoked and senseless" attack, and the driver would be charged with "serious criminal offences".

In at statement this afternoon, he said the man was facing eight serious charges: murder and attempted murder, two charges of assault using a vehicle as a weapon, two counts of wounding with Intent (reckless disregard) in relation to the other officer who was injured and a member of the public, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

"As the investigation progresses we expect that further charges will follow."

Appeal for footage

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Inspector Lex Bruning, Criminal Investigations Manager Tasman District, appealed to the community and businesses for any video footage of the event early on Wednesday.

"The investigation team have set up a dedicated portal for receiving photos and videos and would appreciate the public’s assistance with this."

Anyone with footage, including from cell phones of the incident, can upload it here.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident or any events leading up to it, Bruning said.

"We will be doing area inquiries which will include visiting business in the area canvassing for CCTV footage.

"If any businesses think they may have relevant CCTV then we would ask that they please get in touch with Nelson Police."

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 105 quoting file number 250101/1197.

First policewoman to be killed

Chambers said Fleming was a widely respected police officer with 38 years front-line service.

"For New Zealand, Lyn is tragically the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty and the first officer in Nelson.

"I know we are all struggling to understand why this has happened.

I thank the investigation team who have worked around the clock to get us to this point. They continue to speak with a number of witnesses today and have inquiries well under way.

"My absolute priority is to ensure our people and their families are supported as best they can be, during this difficult time."

Chambers said the Fleming family have asked for privacy at this time while they are grieving.

"They wish to acknowledge Nelson Hospital, the members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured officers, and all of those injured in this incident."

Cathedral service

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell both paid tribute to Fleming, and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack called the death "devastating news"

Fleming was long involved in local sport and coached netball at Nelson College for Girls. The team paid tribute to "the bedrock of our netball programme for over a decade".

Flowers were laid outside the police station in Albion Square, where the station flag is flying at half-mast.

Mayor Nick Smith said: "I invite Nelsonians to show their support for our police by laying flowers at the flagpole."

A book of condolence for Fleming has been made available at Nelson Cathedral.

"The Cathedral will be open from 8.30am to 7pm each day for anyone to record their condolences to this outstanding police officer," said Cathedral Reverend Steve Jordan, himself a former police chief of 30 years service.

"The Cathedral flag will also be flown at half-mast in honour of Senior Sergeant Fleming," he added.

The Cathedral's Sunday service at 10am will feature a two-minute silence and singing of the National Anthem.

Cordons in place in Buxton Square, in central Nelson, yesterday morning. Photo: Paul McIntyre/ODT

34th officers killed

Fleming's death raised the number of officers to have died in the line of duty in New Zealand to 34.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the toll was just a number, and behind it were 34 people and families who were affected forever.

Police did a dangerous job, and while assaults on officers were common, they did not expect to be confronted with this level of violence, he said.

Inquiries into Fleming's death were ongoing, but it appeared the officers had little chance of avoiding what was a surprise attack, Cahill said.

"The circumstances known to date, it's very hard; you've got determined offender who's using a motor vehicle as a weapon, it's almost impossible, and you just don't expect to be confronted with that level of violence and you're pretty limited to be able to protect yourself."

Police will be brought in from other regions to help investigate Fleming's death.

Chambers said a thorough investigation lay ahead, and staff from outside Nelson would help with the inquiry because of the emotional strain on local officers.

- Additional reporting APL