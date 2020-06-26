Election season starts: Political parties' billboards going up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In central Napier this morning, National leader Todd Muller rolled out the party's first campaign billboard, featuring him and deputy leader Nikki Kaye.
The slogan reads: "Strong Team. More Jobs. Better Economy."
Muller said the slogan "talks directly to the choice that sits in front of this country on September 19".
"Jobs will be at the core of this election campaign, it won't be the speeches in front of the flag in the middle of Covid-19.
"We will, through our plan, ensure that we have a better economy that will not only benefit Hawke's Bay but the wider country."
The poster is strikingly similar to Labour's 'fresh approach' billboard under Andrew Little's leadership, featuring both the leader and deputy leader because of Jacinda Ardern's appeal.
When asked if Kaye was on the sign because he needed her support, Muller said she had "a fantastic smile - better than my smile according to my kids".
"We're a team, that's one of the messages that sit in our slogan. It's the difference in this government ... three reasonable performers and 17 empty chairs."
There were no policy announcements but Muller said policy would "reveal itself in time".
"I know the media want to have it revealed at a timeframe that works for them, we'll reveal it when it works for us, when the focus of the country is on it."
Just around the corner, a Labour election hoarding was tucked up a street towards Napier Hill.
It advertised both an electoral vote for Stuart Nash and party vote for Labour, featuring both Nash and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.