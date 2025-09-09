Student in critical condition after falling off roof of two-storey flat

Emergency services were called to the corner of Castle St and Dundas St at 10.10pm. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after falling from the roof of a two-storey student flat while taking a photo.

The man was on the roof of a Castle St property in Dunedin taking pictures with some friends when he lost his balance, slid down the roof and fell, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

He struck his head when landing on the pavement.

Emergency services were called to the address at the corner of Castle St and Dundas St at 10.10pm.

The teenager was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition by Hato Hone St John.

There was a small gathering at the property at the time.

Inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

