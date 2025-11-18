Fenz investigating suspicious fires

Three suspicious blazes kept fire crews busy in Dunedin overnight.

At 11:30pm yesterday, four crews were called to a vacant commercial building on Harrow St in the central city.

About an hour later, at 12:23am, emergency services were called to a fire at residential property in Lees St, also in central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said that blaze reached second-alarm status, and half a dozen appliances were deployed.

The fire-damaged house in Lees St, Dunedin, on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The spokesperson said they were initially concerned the house was occupied, but that turned out not to be the case.

Following that, about 1:20am, Fenz was alerted to a series of trees on fire outside the Otago Pistol Club in Waldronville.

When crews arrived, the flames were about 20 metres high. Five trucks, two tankers and two rural crews were sent to extinguish the blaze.

A Fenz spokesperson said investigators would be looking into the fires.

No-one was hurt.

Earlier on Monday, fire crews tackled a house fire in the suburb of Wakari.

The residential property was well ablaze when crews arrived about 4pm, a Fenz spokesperson said.

People were reported inside the building; however, they were later accounted for and treated by emergency services.

St John said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Crews tackle the Harrow St fire in Dunedin. Photo: George Elliott

Fenz said it was not initially treating this fire as suspicious.

Another fire prompted a callout to a farm at Waitepeka, near Balclutha, on Monday.

Crews were called to reports of a large shed on fire about 8pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said "multiple structures" were damaged, including an old farm house.

As many as four firetrucks, three tankers and a digger were used to extinguish the fire.

A crew was monitoring hotspots at the site on Tuesday morning.

- RNZ/Allied Media