Flights delayed after engine fire scare

Queenstown Airport. File photo

Multiple firefighters were called to the Queenstown Airport this morning due to a possible aeroplane engine on fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews from Queenstown, Frankton and Arrowtown were called to Queenstown Airport at 10.50am, after reports of the possible fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered there was no fire and it was believed it could have possibly been caused by a faulty switch.

Crews packed up and left by 11.07am, she said.

"The plane was preparing for departure when the issue arose," a Queenstown Airport spokesperson said.

This forced the plane to return to its gate and passengers had to disembark.

The airport remained open but there were delays to some flights.

- Additional reporting RNZ