Friday, 19 February 2021

Getting away from it all: Old caravan appears on lake

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    caravan_raft_1.jpg

    Glendhu Bay Motor Camp manager Phil Hunt ‘‘camps’’ in the middle of Lake Wanaka yesterday. PHOTO:...
    Glendhu Bay Motor Camp manager Phil Hunt ‘‘camps’’ in the middle of Lake Wanaka yesterday. PHOTO: JEFF DONALDSON
    The grass beds of Lake Wanaka took on a whole new meaning yesterday, when a caravan appeared on the Glendhu Bay Motor Camp pontoon with a patch of greenery beside it.

    Manager Phil Hunt said the old staff caravan was moved on to the pontoon "for a bit of a joke".

    The "grass" had originally been a section of synthetic tennis court covering and was rescued from the rubbish.

    The caravan contained a bed.

    It would be used by his son and partner overnight, Mr Hunt said, and today they were going to move a hot tub on to the pontoon and hold a barbecue.

    Mr Hunt said the pontoon had been extremely popular with children over the summer, and on one occasion it had 102 people on it.

    Unlike many other accommodation providers, Glendhu Bay Motor Camp had its best summer in years.

    Today, it was expecting another big influx, of competitors arriving for the Challenge Wanaka Half, Mr Hunt said.

    kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter