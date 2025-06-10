Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Pedestrian dies after crash on State Highway 8

    Police have confirmed a person died after being hit by a car on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh on Monday night.

    A police statement said emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Rd and Selkirk Place, about 7.20pm.

    The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

    Police said they were providing support to their next of kin.

    The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.

    State Highway 8 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    Police thanked the emergency response teams who assisted at the scene, and motorists for their understanding and patience.

    Otago Daily Times