Pedestrian dies after crash on State Highway 8

Police have confirmed a person died after being hit by a car on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh on Monday night.

A police statement said emergency services were called to the crash, between Tamblyn Rd and Selkirk Place, about 7.20pm.

The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Police said they were providing support to their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination.

State Highway 8 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police thanked the emergency response teams who assisted at the scene, and motorists for their understanding and patience.