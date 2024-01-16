Ghahraman resigns from Parliament after shoplifting allegations

Golriz Ghahraman. Photo: NZ Herald

Golriz Ghahraman has resigned after allegations of shoplifting.

“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting,” she said.

Ghahraman had come under immense political pressure following allegations of two incidents of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby, an upmarket clothing store, as well as a third allegation, this time coming from Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

One incident occurred on December 23, but it since emerged that another occurred in the weeks prior. The incident on December 23 is currently the subject of a police investigation.

Ghahraman has not been charged but police said they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the store on December 23.

“Initial inquiries are still being made into this report and police are not able to comment further at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

She had been away overseas on a pre-arranged trip and has not commented since the allegations surfaced last Wednesday.

On Monday evening, Ghahraman was hit by a third allegation, this time from a high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

Stuff reported Cre8iveworx emailed other businesses in the capital with an allegation it believed Ghahraman was in the premises in October last year.

Cre8iveworx owner Melanie Smith said in her email that she had laid a police complaint, mentioned Ghahraman by name, and, included images appearing to show Ghahraman in the store, Stuff has reported.

Police confirmed to the Herald they received a report of shoplifting at Cre8iveworx on October 26 last year.

The police are currently investigating. If convicted, Ghahraman would likely have to give up her seat in Parliament. MPs convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for life or by two or more years’ imprisonment must vacate their seats.

Stealing valued at more than $1000 would be enough to trigger that part of the Electoral Act.

Golriz Ghahraman with Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at Parliament following the general election last year. Photo: Getty Images

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, in a separate statement, said Ghahraman had been the leading voice in Parliament for human rights, truly independent foreign policy, and electoral reform for six years, but "it is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress".

"She has taken responsibility and apologised. We support the decision she has made to resign.

"We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future."

Full statement from Golriz Ghahraman

”It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.

”It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

”People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well. The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

”With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret.

”I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

”The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery and to find other ways to work for positive change in the world.

”I will therefore be resigning from Parliament immediately.

”I want to thank the many communities and people who have supported me over the years. I will continue to work with and to advocate for those communities however I can, as best I can.

”I also want to especially thank Scotties Boutique for the kindness and empathy they have shown me.

”I now ask for people to give me the space and privacy I need to get better. I won’t be commenting further at this time.”

- Additional reporting RNZ