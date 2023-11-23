Government negotiations end, deal to be signed on Friday

Party leaders (from left) Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon, and David Seymour. Image: RNZ

The coalition negotiations are over and an official signing will take place tomorrow, according to a joint statement from National Party leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters.

In the statement, the leaders said: “Negotiations to form a government that will deliver for all New Zealanders have concluded.

“The parties are now going through their respective party processes for final sign-off and we expect that process to be completed this evening.

“Subject to agreement by all parties, a signing ceremony will take place tomorrow at Parliament.”

Speaking to media from the tiles at Parliament this afternoon, Luxon said: "I'm very pleased to announce that we're in a position where we've concluded our negotiations with the respective parties, those agreements are now before the parties for ratification which we hope to have this evening, at which point I'll talk again to the governor-general and formally confirm that we're able to form a government".

"Then tomorrow morning we'll have a formal signing ceremony, also a formal announcement, and we hope to then push on in the afternoon and be able to announce our Cabinet and also ministerial responsibilities with a view that we would move over the weekend and have a swearing in on Monday so that we can get the show moving and also get this country moving forward."

He said the deputy prime minister would be revealed tomorrow once the deal had been ratified.

He said the deal was finally clinched this morning.

He would also speak to MPs who would be ministers and hoped to have a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, so the government could get going.

He was "absolutely confident" that there would be no last-minute de-railing of the agreement.

He said the three leaders had got to know each other well. "For me, it's very important that there is a relationship, there is chemistry, so we know where we're each coming from."

Peters earlier said negotiations for his party were now over.

One of the last outstanding issues was who would be given the role of deputy prime minister, and RNZ understands that has now been resolved.

The solution remains unclear, but one option could be splitting the term with Act holding the job for one half and New Zealand First the other.

Peters this afternoon rubbished the idea of co-deputies, a prospect which both National leader Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour earlier declined to rule out.

"We've never had a co-deputy prime minister ever," Peters told reporters this afternoon. "Why would we [be] starting?"

The leaders of all three parties were all in Wellington today.

Luxon and Seymour flew into the capital last night.

Peters arrived in Wellington earlier this afternoon.

Winston Peters speaks to media in Wellington today. Photo: RNZ

Speaking outside Treasury on the Terrace, he was asked whether a deal has been reached.

"Well if that was the case, I would have told you", was his reply.

Before any deal between the three parties can be finalised, it first has to go to their respective boards and caucuses for sign off.

Peters did, however, confirm that his party was no longer negotiating.

"No - well think about it, you're not going to nail me down, this is not my first rodeo, right", he told reporters.

Also speaking this afternoon, Seymour said he was "feeling very good about the future of the government".

"We've come through a long, and I know many people would say too long a process, but it's come together to create a very good deal and with some 'i's' and 't's' I think we'll be in a position to form that government.

"But obviously I'm not in a position to say the exact details of that or what any outstanding tasks or issues might be."

- additional reporting NZ Herald