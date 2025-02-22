Govt pledges $4.5m boost to conservation trust

The QEII Trust and Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust Sanctuary are to get extra government funding. Shown: A QEII covenant of protected original bush in Gisborne's Waimata Valley, amid a sea of farmland and forestry. Photo: White Rose Organics

A $4.5 million funding boost has been promised for conservation body QEII National Trust to support its partnerships with landowners to create protected pockets of land under covenants.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced the new funding for the Trust's biodiversity protection work today, saying it would be delivered through the next three years.

The funds are an acknowledgement of the Trust's effective record at protecting "special areas of bush, wetland, and biodiversity for future generations," Potaka said, as well as increased demand for their partnerships.

Tama Potaka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Many of our most at-risk plants and animals are found on private land. Landowners provide a significant contribution to conservation efforts through additional planting, pest control, and fencing work.

"The QEII Trust has proven extremely effective in collaborating to protect these crucial habitats, particularly in lowland and coastal zones where much of our threatened biodiversity exists."

In the past 50 years the Trust had worked to protect 187,000ha of land in 5200 covenanted areas.

"You could think of it as about 187,000 rugby fields," Potaka said.

The additional funds announced today, as well as earlier government funding allocations, mean the Trust will receive $5.8 million each year for the next three years, jhe said.

The Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust Sanctuary would also get additional funding, Potaka said, with $750,000 to be delivered over the next three years.

"The Sanctuary - a popular tourist destination in the Waikato region - is home to native kākāpō, Mahoenui giant wētā, takahē, banded kōkopu, giant kōkopu (native NZ fish) and tuna (longfin eel)," he said.

"I'm confident this funding will help the Sanctuary continue their work with our precious native species. Kia kaha te mahi tahi. We all have a role to play in looking after Aotearoa New Zealand's incredible and vulnerable nature."

Farmers welcome funding

The funding boost is a win for farmers and the environment, Federated Farmers vice president Colin Hurst says.

The government move comes following strong advocacy from the independent rural advocacy organisation.

"When it comes to environmental bang for your taxpayer buck, I can’t think of a better investment than the QEII Trust," Hurst said in a statement today.

"But despite the amazing work they do in our rural communities to improve biodiversity and other environmental outcomes, the trust hasn’t had an increase in funding for over a decade.

"During that time the trust has faced huge inflationary pressures and a 28% increase in demand for their services.

"Today’s announcement may not be the doubling of funding Federated Farmers called for, but it’s certainly a positive step in the right direction and will do a lot of good."

The QEII National Trust was established in 1977, with Federated Farmers dairy chair (the late) Gordon Stephenson a key instigator.

The trust partners with landowners who are willing to voluntarily protect their land without selling or donating it. Covenants ensure special areas of bush, wetland and biodiversity are protected for future generations, in perpetuity.

"Without an increase in funding the QEII Trust would have been forced to scale back the number of new covenants it could support," Hurst said.

"That would have been a huge setback for nature, and the ongoing efforts of many farmers who are committed to protecting special areas of biodiversity on their land."

- additional reporting APL