GP accused of having sexual relationship with vulnerable patient

An Auckland GP is accused of having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient and prescribing him drugs she intended to use herself.

But supporters say it was the doctor who was vulnerable and was being coerced.

The doctor, who has name suppression, was facing malpractice charges before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

She was accused of beginning a relationship with her patient - a man who suffered from depression, anxiety, and post traumatic stress disorder - in 2019.

Shortly after, he began staying at her home and paying rent, and she began prescribing him medications - some with a risk of addiction or abuse including oxycodone and tramadol, the hearing heard.

She failed to take proper records and later, when she was being investigated, tried to alter records, the hearing was told.

The doctor's colleague at the clinic where she worked, another GP, told the tribunal she initially had no idea the pair were in a relationship.

The colleague feared the doctor was in an emotionally and financially coercive relationship and "unable to extricate herself", she said.

"I personally think [the patient] is a street-wise, smart survivor, a nice person, but I also worried she was being taken advantage off."

In an email, the doctor's sister said the man bombarded her with texts and love letters.

Under questioning from the prosecution lawyer, Anita Miller, the colleague acknowledged she only had the accused doctor's version of what had happened, and that the doctor had lied to her before.

She conceded, under questioning from a tribunal member, that the doctor's vulnerability did not take away from her requirement to practice according to the rules.

The GP was already subject to restrictions on what she was allowed to prescribe because of an earlier medical council hearing and had to have regular hair tests.

The GP was found guilty of professional misconduct in 2018 for prescribing to herself and to family members, but using the medication herself.

She and her patient have name suppression. The hearing continues.

By Rowan Quinn