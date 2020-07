PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dozens of hardy souls camped out in George St, in Dunedin, last night, not wishing to miss out on the chance to buy a sought-after new pair of shoes.

Queues started forming outside the Pavement shop early last night waiting for the release of the shoe, a collaboration between 1960s hippy band Grateful Dead and Nike.

The shoes, a homage to the the ‘‘fuzzy bear’’ illustration on the back of the band’s 1973 live album History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear's Choice), go on sale today at 10am.