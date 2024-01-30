Greens co-leader James Shaw resigns

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has this morning announced he will step down from the position in March.

Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s Zero Carbon Act, said he would remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill.

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister for the last six years and as Green Party Co-leader for nearly nine," Shaw said in a statement.

"It has been an honour to serve alongside my co-leader, Hon Marama Davidson, her predecessor Metiria Turei, and an extraordinary caucus of Green MPs, staff, party officials and volunteers.

“I’m very proud of what the Green Party has achieved over the last eight years. I would like to thank Green Party members and supporters for their incredible hard work and support over that time.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw checks Dunedin’s Toiora High Street Co-housing development with future residents and project co-ordinators in September 2020. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

“In 2017, the Greens became a party of government, with ministers, for the first time. We also made political history by increasing our support at the end of each of our two terms - a feat no other government support partner had achieved.

“In Government, we passed the landmark Zero Carbon Act with unanimous support across Parliament, becoming one of the first countries in the world to place the Paris Agreement’s 1.5degC target in national legislation."

He said it was especially gratifying to see the Zero Carbon Act survive its first change of government.

"New Zealand can be proud that it has an enduring climate change framework, with long-term targets and institutions that will guide us over several decades and changes of government."

He said the Green Party now had the largest caucus of MPs ever, including three electorates for the first time.

“It has taken many thousands of people, in all walks of life, to achieve what we have over the near decade I’ve been co-leader, and I would like to thank every single one of you.

“Our historic election result in 2023 ushered in a new era for the Green Party. Now is the time for a new co-leader to work alongside Marama to take this new caucus into the future.

“The Green Party will continue to lead the fight to stop the climate crisis, restore and protect our wildernesses and wildlife, eliminate poverty, and honour Te Tiriti.”