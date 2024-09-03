University of Otago health sciences student Cove Lambert is showing young people with challenging upbringings that they can still succeed. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Growing up surrounded by drugs, abuse and neglect is not the best way for a child to start life.

But somehow, Cove Lambert has managed to come out the other side very well adjusted.

And now, the 18-year-old University of Otago first-year health sciences student hopes his story will show other young people with equally horrifying upbringings that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I missed quite a lot of primary school because we were just moving around so much.

"It took quite a toll on my social ability to interact with other people and make good connections."

When he was 12, the government intervened and he and his four siblings were split up and put in foster care.

"I don’t blame Mum for that. I just think she was trying to survive."

Despite a horrific upbringing, his life never spiralled out of control and he always remained on the right side of the law, because he wanted to be a good role model to his younger brothers and sisters.

"They were looking up to me for support all the time.

"I’ve always been a very driven person in life, and I always try to look on the brighter side of things.

"I feel like if you dwell on the negative aspects of your life, it’s just going to hold you back from living happily, doing what you want to do and achieving what you want to achieve."

He praised his foster parents for providing the love and stability he needed to succeed — particularly in school.

In year 11, he also had very supportive science teachers who inspired him to think about what his future might look like.

"They prompted me in the right direction, to stuff I enjoyed.

"Throughout my high school years, I was encouraged and shown the pathway to where I am now."

Cove is studying health sciences, with the aim of studying physiotherapy next year.

Eventually, he hopes to become a sports team physiotherapist.

"I would say to other kids in my situation, that there might not seem like there’s a lot of support around, but if you look enough, you will find it.

"And not everything that seems bad at first, is actually bad.

"When I was first put in foster care, I really disliked it because it was a massive change.

"Looking back, I really liked it and it was one of my biggest saviours in life.

"Always look for a positive outcome and resist that urge to do things the easy way.

"Fight for your future."

