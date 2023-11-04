Harbour bridge crash causes critical injuries

Multiple lanes are blocked due to a crash prior to the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA on X

A serious crash is blocking motorists heading south over the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a motorbike crash has left a person critically hurt.

Authorities have had to reduce the bridge to two lanes, with a traffic jam building at the site.

“Southbound delays continue to grow following this crash prior to the Harbour Bridge,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on X.

“Currently, only the left lane remains open.”

The agency has asked motorists to consider using the Western Ring Route going along State Highways 18 and 16 as an alternative.

The crash on the bridge occurred at around 12.10pm today.

“One person is in a critical condition,” a police spokesman said.

“Motorists should expect delays and are advised to take alternative routes.”

Serious Crash investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.