Health science students could be called to frontline during Covid outbreak

Health science students could be called on to join health workers in the fight against a potential Omicron surge.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of the University of Otago and the University of Auckland suggesting there is an opportunity for health science students to help fight Covid-19.

The letter, dated January 31, is titled "Support of tertiary students in the event of a major Omicron outbreak."

In it he said past experience showed students to be a capable and effective force in emergency situations.

He said he understood such work involved enabling and supporting expanded roles for health science students that were outside of usual student placement roles.

He concluded by saying he appreciated the consideration "of this request for student support".

The University of Otago's Christchurch campus is one of seven component schools that make up the Division of Health Sciences.

The Christchurch-based students are based primarily at Christchurch Hospital and work in partnership with the Canterbury District Health Board.

University of Otago pro-vice-chancellor division of health sciences Prof Paul Brunton confirmed the university was preparing for health science students to assist on the Covid-19 front line.

Unless the Government mandated the requirement, students’ participation “outside of usual clinical attachments” would be on a voluntary basis, he said.

eric.trump@odt.co.nz