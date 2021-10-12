Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Heather Du Plessis-Allan expecting first child

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Barry Soper and Heather Du Plessis-Allan married in 2009. Photo: NZ Herald
    Barry Soper and Heather Du Plessis-Allan married in 2009. Photo: NZ Herald
    Newstalk ZB host Heather Du Plessis-Allan has announced she is expecting her first child, a boy.

    The journalist and broadcaster shared her news with listeners on air this afternoon.

    South Africa-born Du Plessis-Allan, who moved to New Zealand in her pre-teens, married political editor Barry Soper in 2009.

    “I have something to tell you... don’t worry it’s not bad news,” she said. “The news is that I am pregnant.”

    Although Du Plessis-Allan said it was scary, she and her husband were excited to meet “the wee mate”.

    Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in February and expecting a boy.

    While many listeners might be worried she will be off the airwaves for sometime, Du Plessis-Allan joked that her boss had kindly given her a week of maternity leave.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter