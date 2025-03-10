Hipkins overtakes Christopher Luxon as preferred PM - poll

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has overtaken Christopher Luxon as preferred prime minister and the centre-left bloc would be able to form a government based on results in the latest Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll.

The poll, conducted between March 2 and 4, showed National up 1.7 points to 33.6%, and Labour up 2.8 points to 34.1%.

The Greens dropped 3.2 points to 10%, while ACT declined 2.3 points to 7.7%.

New Zealand First was down 1.3 points to 5.1%, while Te Pāti Māori was up 2.1 points to 6.5%.

On these numbers, the centre-right block would not be able to form a government.

And for the first time since the election, Hipkins was ahead of Luxon as preferred prime minister in this poll.

Luxon dropped slightly to 20.3%, while Hipkins rose 3.1 points to 20.7%.

David Seymour fell to 5%, Winston Peters rose slightly to 8.6% and Chlöe Swarbrick fell 4.1 points to 4.8%.

Curia is a longstanding polling company but is no longer a member of the Research Association NZ body.