Investigations launched into Shotover jet-boat crash

Five people were taken to hospital after a jet-boat crash on the Shotover River yesterday. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Investigations have started into why a commercial jet-boat crashed near Queenstown, resulting in the driver and four passengers being taken to hospital.

An investigator for Maritime New Zealand visited the scene of the crash at the Shotover River yesterday afternoon and would gather more information about what happened, a spokesman said.

Twelve people were in the KJet boat when it crashed near Tucker Beach Rd about 11.40am yesterday.

Most did not need hospital care, but five patients were flown to Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital.

All except one passenger had been discharged by yesterday evening, a KJet spokeswoman said.

He was to remain in hospital last night as a precaution, she said.

Two investigators for the Transport Accident Investigation Commission will travel to Queenstown today to start the commission’s own inquiry.

Chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendel said the team had expert knowledge in jet-boat operations, engineering and maintenance.

"Their initial work will include interviewing witnesses and inspecting the boat."

The boat had been taken to a secure location, the commission said.

The KJet spokeswoman said the Queenstown tourism business was working with authorities including the commission, police and Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster.

The company suspended operations after the incident and had started its own investigation.

The commission and the company said the area where the incident occurred was remote.

A St John spokeswoman said two helicopters were called to the scene soon after the crash.

The condition of one patient was initially described as serious and four had moderate injuries.

The KJet spokeswoman said later three patients were assessed at the hospital and discharged, the driver was reassessed and discharged and it was decided one passenger needed to stay in hospital overnight.

KJet was supporting all passengers who had been on board, their friends and family, as well as the driver, she said.