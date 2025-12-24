Investigation ordered into scale of breath testing scandal

Photo: ODT Files

The New Zealand Transport Agency has commissioned an independent analysis of breath testing data to try and identify the full scale of falsely recorded tests.

RNZ earlier revealed about 130 police staff were under investigation throughout the country after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

NZTA has since halted $6 million worth of funding to police until it was satisfied they had met their breath test targets.

RNZ has obtained a series of weekly reports to Transport Minister Chris Bishop on the issue under the Official Information Act.

One update from October 27 said NZTA had identified a preferred supplier to independently analyse the breath screening test data file provided by police.

"This independent analysis will identify whether any further irregularities (over and above any detected by NZ police) are discernible."

The 30,000 breath tests related to an algorithm that determined if a second test took place within 90 seconds of the first, whilst the distance between the two indicated a speed of more than 20km/h.

In an update to Bishop on October 13, NZTA said police could not determine if any irregular testing was undertaken while officers were stationary.

"NZTA is supporting and encouraging NZ police to identify what, if any, options exist for removing these limitations, and to look beyond current detection methods to ascertain the true scale of irregularities."

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Johnson earlier told NZTA that while the algorithm had "proven effective" in identifying tests conducted while the device was in motion, "there remains limitations in detecting all forms of irregular testing, including those undertaken in specific locations".

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

In a statement to RNZ, Bishop reiterated the matter was "very concerning", and said it was important that it was resolved.

"NZTA have kept me regularly updated as the work has progressed. Independent analysis is underway, and NZTA are working closely with police. NZTA will have more to say early next year."

An NZTA spokesperson told RNZ yesterday that the independent analysis was under way and was expected to be completed early next year.

"NZTA has requested that police provide assurance that delivery numbers for breath screening tests and the wider road policing activity measures for the 2024/25 financial year and Q1 of the 2025/26 financial year are correct.

"We are working with police, and we expect to verify the final results in early 2026."

Johnson earlier said in a statement that NZTA had notified police that delivery-dependent road policing funding for the first quarter of the financial year had been paused, while police's investigation into irregularities in breath testing data was ongoing.

"Police is working closely with our NZTA partners to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. We acknowledge it is important the data being assessed is accurate and the activity being carried out is legitimate.

"We are confident that once the data is confirmed as accurate, the funding will be authorised."

"Police continued to deliver "very high levels of breath testing activity", Johnson said.

"We will continue to have a high-visibility presence over the summer period."