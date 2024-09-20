'KGB' number plate rejected by NZTA

When Sergey Sushinskiy submitted his idea for a personalised plate, the authorities spied a problem.

Mr Sushinskiy’s request for a number plate, which referenced the Soviet Union spy agency, the KGB, was rejected by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi because it might "be offensive or sensitive".

The Dunedin man said he thought it would make for a funny idea for a comedy movie he had written called "KGBGUY".

The film drew humour from some of his experiences since moving to New Zealand from Russia in February 2020.

"While I was working seasonal jobs and at the bus company, dozens of people asked me if I was KGB.

"My manager at the bus company sometimes jokingly calls me ‘KGB GUY’."

Dunedin film-maker Sergey Sushinskiy is upset his ideas for a number plate were rejected by the New Zealand Transport Agency. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He applied for three different plates, including KGBSPY and KGBMAN, through KiwiPlates, but KGBGUY was the only one available.

However, the transport agency ended up rejecting it.

Mr Sushinskiy was told by KiwiPlates the transport agency said its decision was final, but it did offer to review the plate at a panel meeting.

The decision from the meeting could still take weeks or months to arrive.

He had explained to the transport agency in a letter through KiwiPlates that his intentions were in "good spirit without any political or offensive connotations".

"I thought it was a popular and funny topic ... I even have a collection of light-hearted jokes on this topic."

He posted on social media to garner support from the public.

A lot of things could be considered offensive and people should not be so sensitive about a number plate, he said.

The joke was about his culture so he could make it.

His car also had a bumper sticker that said he stood with Ukraine, he said.

"It’s important to explain because I stand with Ukraine and ... we meet in the Octagon every Saturday when I don’t work."

An NZTA spokesperson confirmed the application was denied.

"KiwiPlates can, on behalf of the transport agency, decline requests for plates which it considers may be offensive," the spokesperson said.

They also confirmed its personalised plates review group would review the decision.

"The factors which will be assessed in this review will include the potential of the plate to cause offence, consistency with previous decisions relating to applications for similar plate sequences and any specific information provided by the individual applying for the plate."

NZTA would advise the customer of the decision as soon as possible, they said.

mark.john@odt.co.nz