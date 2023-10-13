Labour gets late lift according to their own poll

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour is enjoying a last-minute surge in support before the election tomorrow, according to figures obtained by The New Zealand Herald.

Labour’s latest Talbot Mills internal poll has National on 35 percent, Labour on 30 percent, the Greens on 13 percent, Act on 8 percent, New Zealand First on 6 percent, and Te Pāti Māori on 4 percent.

It means the left bloc (Labour, Greens, Te Pāti Māori) has overtaken the right (National, Act), with 47 percent to 43 percent.

NZ First, however, holds the balance of power and would be needed to form a government. NZ First and Labour have ruled each other out.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is spending the day making a final plea to win over undecided voters and says he is still confident he will be prime minister for the next three years.

Hipkns said Labour had had more than 200,000 successful direct contacts with New Zealanders - a record for the party.

“We get really strong support in South Auckland and the key issue here is turning out to vote in South Auckland.

“South Auckland is always incredibly important for Labour.”

He said he was going “full tilt to make sure that we win tomorrow” and he was not thinking about a “plan B”.

“I look forward to being back here in three years’ time as prime minister seeking another term.”

He said he had left everything out on the field in this campaign.

Hipkins also reiterated that Labour would not work with NZ First.

Also on the campaign trail, likely kingmaker Winston Peters said he should have been allowed to defend himself in last night’s 1News Leaders’ Debate by appearing in the debate himself against attacks lobbed by Hipkins.

The NZ First leader was speaking to the media after he cast his vote at All Saints Church in Ponsonby this afternoon.

“Might I just say, one person was mentioned over and over again so I want to know why the system, paid for by the taxpayer called TVNZ, didn’t allow me the decency to put me in the debate so I could defend myself,” Peters said.

National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon, meanwhile, was continuing his march north with visits to Matamata and Morrinsville.

Matamata was only a brief stop consisting of a few conversations with cafe-goers.

Luxon declined to comment on how confident he was about the outcome tomorrow, saying "the choice is with New Zealanders. The change is up to you".

"Look, six years we've had hasn't given us anything. Do they really think a Labour, Te Pāti Māori, Greens coalition is really what they want?

"We'll see what happens on the night. I'll make anything work," he said in reference to working with Winston Peters.

Luxon said there had been lots of fun moments on the campaign.

"Seeing Kiwis tell their stories, and seeing their resilience when they're doing it tough is inspiring.

"The country needs a turnaround and we need to get moving," he said about coalition talks, "but again, the choice is with New Zealanders".

He said National would bring a team together on Sunday afternoon.

"Our senior MPs, [we'll] have a conversation. People will come around to my house on Sunday afternoon, our strategy team.

"I'm privileged to be the MP for Botany. But I really want to lead New Zealand.

He said he would stay on for a full term as prime minister: "Let's be honest, I want multiple terms."