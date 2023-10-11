Lack of support for woman 'disgusting and inhumane'

A homeless woman’s four-year campsite near a Dunedin motorway. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The lack of rescue action for a homeless Dunedin woman living outdoors in squalor is "disgusting and inhumane" and reveals a lack of provision and co-ordination of services, critics say.

Rachel (not her real name) sits barefoot and coatless on the ground among sodden blankets and cardboard.

A thin, small tarpaulin is strung between bushes above her, but is not rainproof.

She told the Otago Daily Times she had been living there, near State Highway 1, since July 2019.

She defecated in bags, was surrounded by rubbish and sodden bedding and ate from bins.

She did not want more bedding because it all just got wet.

Dunedin Bedding Bank founder Janine Walker said she had helped Rachel for the past three years.

Help had included hot water bottles, food and hot drinks and she was planning to erect temporary fencing around Rachel, to protect her privacy.

The failure to rescue Rachel was "disgusting and inhumane", she said.

"It is appalling and irresponsible that this situation continues".

She had gained more trust from Rachel in recent years and was ready to assist in any rescue effort, Ms Walker said.

The land Rachel slept on was owned by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and was part of the motorway corridor.

Bushes around Rachel were cut back a month ago by the Dunedin City Council, exposing her to passersby, which is when she came to the attention of the ODT.

When informed of Rachel’s location and living conditions, a council spokesman said it was unaware of her presence in the area.

The bushes were cut back to improve "intersection visibility" and clear the footpath for a mobility scooter rider, he said.

The council reported a plan to councillors last month to lead a "multi-agency response" to homelessness — to ensure vulnerable people did not "slip through the cracks".

The council wanted to achieve "functional zero" — meaning more people left homelessness than entered it.

Council corporate and quality general manager Robert West said in cases like that, the goal was "to have all relevant agencies working together to respond".

Homelessness was a "systemic issue" the council was "trying to tackle" in its housing action plan.

However, the council was not "resourced nor mandated" to be responsible for individual cases and did not "have social workers or other suitably qualified staff to manage the complex individual needs involved".

More than a month on, the council said this week there was "no update", but it was "aware the woman was receiving offers of support".

A transport agency spokesman said it was in contact with the council over Rachel’s case.

"We want to work with the council and social agencies available to get a positive outcome for this woman, because everyone is concerned about her wellbeing."

Ms Walker said she was not aware of any co-ordinated rescue attempt being launched.

There was a need to "get arses in gear" to rescue Rachel, she said.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Steph Voight said it was "concerned to hear that Rachel [was] sleeping rough".

"We are ready to assist her with housing.

"We would encourage her to get in touch with us."

Agencies said that over the years, several agencies had provided and offered help, but Rachel found it hard to accept.

Rachel told the ODT about her deep fear of living in buildings based on past experiences.

Charities said this was not unusual among people who had lived rough for so long and a specialist approach was required.

Dunedin Night Shelter Trust chairwoman Clare Curran said an outreach service, employing staff who built rapport with street sleepers, was needed in Dunedin to help people like Rachel get assessed and housed.

"People in these circumstances have very low trust in the system.

"Such a service needs to be mandated and funded — along with homes for people to then go to."

Auckland City Mission provided such a service, known as "assertive outreach".

Dunedin clinical psychologist Brian Dixon said councils had a responsibility to enable people’s wellbeing under the Local Government (Community Wellbeing) Amendment Act of 2019 and a rescue of Rachel should be launched that involved "government, health services and community agencies".

"There has to be the ability to bring people into a place where they can receive help.

"It can be a slow process to engage with trust and help a homeless person to accept help, but it should be possible to achieve with the help of a trusted buddy."

The council spokesman said its plan to co-ordinate a broader, city-wide response in its housing plan was consistent with the amendment’s requirement.

